Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz and Fox News

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz and Fox News

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Audio by 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski 

    All-Marine Wrestling Team

    A Fox News reporter talks to Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.28.2021 13:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66139
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108309508.mp3
    Length: 00:10:09
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz and Fox News, by 1LT Terrence Zaleski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    wrestling
    Stefanowicz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT