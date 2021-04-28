A Fox News reporter talks to Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2021 13:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66139
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108309508.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:09
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz and Fox News, by 1LT Terrence Zaleski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT