    FYSA: Game On!

    FYSA: Game On!

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Audio by Angel Orozco 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    FYSA: Game On! For your situational awareness, esports is a whole lot more than fun and games. Through Air Force Gaming, Airmen now promote resilience through positive virtual connection, inclusion and teamwork, all on their favorite platforms. Join us in the quest to explore the innovative grassroots initiative, its members, and how they built a global community of gamers in less than a year.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 15:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:20:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    Resilience
    Air Force
    Esports
    CMSAF JoAnne Bass
    FYSA
    Air Force Gaming League

