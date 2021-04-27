FYSA: Game On! For your situational awareness, esports is a whole lot more than fun and games. Through Air Force Gaming, Airmen now promote resilience through positive virtual connection, inclusion and teamwork, all on their favorite platforms. Join us in the quest to explore the innovative grassroots initiative, its members, and how they built a global community of gamers in less than a year.
