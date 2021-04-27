Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 38. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 1

    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 38. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 1

    AL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2021

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This is part 1 of a great 2-part interview for anyone who may have an interest in serving their country part-time through the Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component, or ARC, which includes the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard.

    We have 3 guests on the show including Brigadier General Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey, and Capt Amanda Wang who collectively share their stories and unique officer perspectives on serving in the Air Force JAG Corps ARC, how to balance part-time service with a civilian career, leverage their military training in professional development, and how to apply if interested.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66122
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108306716.mp3
    Length: 00:31:22
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2021
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 38. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 1, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force Reserves
    JAG School
    Air Force JAG School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT