Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 38. Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component with Brig Gen Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey & Capt Amanda Wang - Part 1

This is part 1 of a great 2-part interview for anyone who may have an interest in serving their country part-time through the Air Force JAG Corps Air Reserve Component, or ARC, which includes the Air Force Reserves and Air National Guard.



We have 3 guests on the show including Brigadier General Mitch Neurock, Lt Col Rebecca Otey, and Capt Amanda Wang who collectively share their stories and unique officer perspectives on serving in the Air Force JAG Corps ARC, how to balance part-time service with a civilian career, leverage their military training in professional development, and how to apply if interested.