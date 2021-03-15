Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Connection Series: Partnerships: Air Force Recruiting Service

    The Connection Series: Partnerships: Air Force Recruiting Service

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kenneth (Darren) Workman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Master Sgt. Brooke Emery speaks to Master Sgt. Sean Christian and Master Sgt. Zachary Atkinson of Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) as they reflect on their time in service, discuss ARFS's long-standing partnership with Air Force Bands, and explore the challenges currently facing military recruiters.

    #AirForce #Recruiting #TheUnitedStatesAirForceBand

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.27.2021 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66121
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108306686.mp3
    Length: 00:17:10
    Artist The United States Air Force Band
    Composer The United States Air Force Band
    Track # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Connection Series: Partnerships: Air Force Recruiting Service, by A1C Kenneth (Darren) Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Band
    AFRS
    Air Force Recruiting
    The United States Air Force Band
    USAF Bands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT