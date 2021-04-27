Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 28

    JAPAN

    04.27.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 is conducting a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, U.S. Airmen and Sailors stationed at Anderson Air Force Base provided support to local first responders to help contain and extinguish a fire in the neighboring community, and Exercise Balikatan comes to an end.

    TAGS

    fire
    first responders
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 172
    Anderson Air Force Base
    Exercise Balikatan
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

