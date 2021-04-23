Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modernizing IC4 with BGen Mahlock

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Brig. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, Director, Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (IC4) and the Deputy Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the Marine Corps, about leading Cyber Marines and adapting to change. Mahlock started her career enlisted as an air traffic controller. They discuss the modernization of IC4 in the Marine Corps and how it affects the Marine Corps around the globe.

    Quotables:
    “We have to be able to fight as a global enterprise.” - Brig. Gen. Mahlock
    “We are the only service in the department of defense that has Office 365 implemented across the entire force.” - Brig. Gen. Mahlock

    Books Mentioned:
    The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

