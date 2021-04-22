B-25h Stratofortress Bomber Aircraft return to Guam while marines participate in Artillery Relocation Program 21.2.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66085
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108299259.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 23 April , 2021, by PO3 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT