Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Belvoir In the Know-Episode 5

    Belvoir In the Know-Episode 5

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell, Ganesa Robinson and Terry Ruggles

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    In this episode, the Garrison Commander and the Fort Belvoir School Liaison, Jaimie Albers, and the CYS Program Operations Specialist, Jessica Terrell, talk about programs and issues related to military children in observance of #MonthoftheMilitaryChild.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 20:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66084
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108299236.mp3
    Length: 00:15:56
    Year 0000
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir In the Know-Episode 5, by Eliza Cantrell, Ganesa Robinson and Terry Ruggles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    Child Youth Services
    SLO
    School Liaison Officer
    CYS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT