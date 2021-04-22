In this episode, the Garrison Commander and the Fort Belvoir School Liaison, Jaimie Albers, and the CYS Program Operations Specialist, Jessica Terrell, talk about programs and issues related to military children in observance of #MonthoftheMilitaryChild.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 20:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66084
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108299236.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:56
|Year
|0000
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Belvoir In the Know-Episode 5, by Eliza Cantrell, Ganesa Robinson and Terry Ruggles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT