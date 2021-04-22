The Marne Report- Special Earth Day Message

Welcome to the latest edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's podcast, The Marne Report. This week we're joined by special guests Larry Carlile and Jeff Mangun from the Directorate of Public Works to discuss Earth Day and how we can do our part to reduce, reuse and recycle!
