    The Marne Report- Special Earth Day Message

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Welcome to the latest edition of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's podcast, The Marne Report. This week we're joined by special guests Larry Carlile and Jeff Mangun from the Directorate of Public Works to discuss Earth Day and how we can do our part to reduce, reuse and recycle!

    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

