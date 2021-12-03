Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Special edition - SMDC G8

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official Podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In this Special Edition episode USASMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald “Beetle” Bailey talks with the command’s G8 and senior comptroller, COL Samuel (Sam) Glover, and Farrah Eichwurtzle, an SMDC budget analyst. The interview discusses topics including: the robust “1-stop-shop” composition and structure of the G8 staff at SMDC headquarters, budget and finance lessons learned caused by COVID-19, and how G8 enhances Army readiness by supporting SMDC personnel and organizations conducting their global space and missile defense missions. Originally released in condensed form as a segment for The High Ground’s April 1, 2021, monthly edition, this version contains the full-length interview.

    This work, The High Ground - Special edition - SMDC G8, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

