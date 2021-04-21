Edward "Obbie West" Wilson, a spoken word artist and retired U.S. Army Soldier for Life, joins the leader professional development webinar to provide his insights and real world examples on how to address directly the issues of sexual assault and harassment. Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard hosts.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2021 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66079
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108297805.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:56
|Year
|1904
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 7 - Let's Talk About It, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT