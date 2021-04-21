Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 7 - Let's Talk About It

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Edward "Obbie West" Wilson, a spoken word artist and retired U.S. Army Soldier for Life, joins the leader professional development webinar to provide his insights and real world examples on how to address directly the issues of sexual assault and harassment. Maj. Gen. Lonnie Hibbard hosts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.22.2021 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66079
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108297805.mp3
    Length: 00:54:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    SAAPM
    PeopleFirst
    TRADOCTalks

