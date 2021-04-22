The Air Force Starts Here – Ep 49 – (DAWN-ED: Department of the Air Force-funded degree program)

DAWN-ED is a Department of the Air Force-funded degree program that provides up to 15 eligible Airmen and Guardians an opportunity to pursue a master’s degree or doctorate from a university of choice. Officers have until June 25, 2021, to apply for the 2022 academic year.



Tune in to episode 49 of "The Air Force Starts Here" podcast, to learn more about the application process. Dr. Steven Hansen, DAWN-ED program manager, provides specifics on the program and application process. Capt. Ciara Figliuolo, from the 558th Flying Training Squadron and participant in the DAWN-ED master’s program last year, who will attend Carnegie Mellon University’s Master of Science in artificial intelligence and innovation program is also a guest on the podcast.