    AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Preparing For Greatness

    04.20.2021

    Audio by Adam Reese 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    In this episode of AFW2: Blue & Beyond, guest host and adaptive sports coach Consuela Moore sat down with 2019 Warrior Games Ultimate Champion, Chunte Gonzalez to discuss what it takes to reach the pinnacle of competitive greatness even during the times of physical distancing.

    This work, AFW2 Blue and Beyond - Preparing For Greatness, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

