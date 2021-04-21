Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 7: The "A-Frame Army" and the Korean Service Corps Battalion

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 7: The "A-Frame Army" and the Korean Service Corps Battalion

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The image of Korean citizens helping their allies during the Korean War by hauling supplies on wooden "A-Frame" backpacks remains one of the enduring symbols of the Korea-U.S. alliance. The people in those black-and-white photographs were part of the Korean Service Corps, which remains a critical element of the alliance, and is connected to 19th ESC through the Korean Service Corps Battalion.

    On this episode, we speak with the leadership of the KSC BN, Lt. Col. John Cooper, MSG James Clevinger and Mr. Yi, Chin-U. During our conversation we do another round of 50 Meter Targets Questions (7:55); explain the wide ranging mission of KSC BN (12:45); the experience of working with Korean allies (18:55) and what it's like to work and live on Camp Humphreys (25:45).

    Don't forget to subscribe to the Every Soldier Counts Podcast so you don't miss a single episode, and follow the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Facebook.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 20:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66041
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108292932.mp3
    Length: 00:30:32
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 7: The "A-Frame Army" and the Korean Service Corps Battalion, by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Podcast
    Korean Service Corps
    19th ESC
    Every Soldier Counts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT