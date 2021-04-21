Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 7: The "A-Frame Army" and the Korean Service Corps Battalion

The image of Korean citizens helping their allies during the Korean War by hauling supplies on wooden "A-Frame" backpacks remains one of the enduring symbols of the Korea-U.S. alliance. The people in those black-and-white photographs were part of the Korean Service Corps, which remains a critical element of the alliance, and is connected to 19th ESC through the Korean Service Corps Battalion.



On this episode, we speak with the leadership of the KSC BN, Lt. Col. John Cooper, MSG James Clevinger and Mr. Yi, Chin-U. During our conversation we do another round of 50 Meter Targets Questions (7:55); explain the wide ranging mission of KSC BN (12:45); the experience of working with Korean allies (18:55) and what it's like to work and live on Camp Humphreys (25:45).



