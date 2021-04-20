Pacific Pulse: April 21

Medical experts from the Philippine Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces conclude a three-day virtual Global Health Engagement as part of the ongoing Balikatan Exercise, Environmental experts from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas and NAVFAC Pacific were awarded the 2021 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Management Individual or Team for work at Marine Corps Camp Blaz, and The U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department on Camp Zama is recognized as the best in the Army, according to a U.S. Army Installation Management Command memo.