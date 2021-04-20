Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 21

    JAPAN

    04.20.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Medical experts from the Philippine Air Force and the United States Pacific Air Forces conclude a three-day virtual Global Health Engagement as part of the ongoing Balikatan Exercise, Environmental experts from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas and NAVFAC Pacific were awarded the 2021 Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Management Individual or Team for work at Marine Corps Camp Blaz, and The U.S. Army Garrison Japan Fire Department on Camp Zama is recognized as the best in the Army, according to a U.S. Army Installation Management Command memo.

    NAVFAC
    Balikatan
    Philippine Air Force
    Camp Blaz
    Army Garrison Japan Fire Department
    Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Cultural Resources Management Individual or Team

