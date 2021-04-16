On this Pacific Pulse, Yokota Air Base hosts a bilateral aviation safety day, Andersen Air Force Base and Marine Corps Base Blaz partner with the Department of State to bring Covid-19 relief to U.S. embassies in the Pacific, and the USAID launches a $450,000 program to support the government of Mongolia's Covid-19 response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 22:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66039
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108292749.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2021, by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
