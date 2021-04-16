Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 16 April 2021

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    On this Pacific Pulse, Yokota Air Base hosts a bilateral aviation safety day, Andersen Air Force Base and Marine Corps Base Blaz partner with the Department of State to bring Covid-19 relief to U.S. embassies in the Pacific, and the USAID launches a $450,000 program to support the government of Mongolia's Covid-19 response efforts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
