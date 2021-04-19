Today's Story: Recruiting Breaks a World Record
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66038
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108292017.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 April 2021, by A1C Garrett Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT