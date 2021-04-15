99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 7

Welcome to episode seven of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we’ll hear from two of our Soldiers who are recipients of the 2020 Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award.The award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the Commander and Conductor of the United States Army Field Band. The recipients of this distinguished award exhibit outstanding musical and leadership excellence.