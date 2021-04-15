Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 7

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Welcome to episode seven of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. In this episode, we’ll hear from two of our Soldiers who are recipients of the 2020 Colonel Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award.The award acknowledges enlisted musicians from all military branches, and honors the memory of retired Colonel Finley R. Hamilton who served 35 years in the Army Bands Program and retired as the Commander and Conductor of the United States Army Field Band. The recipients of this distinguished award exhibit outstanding musical and leadership excellence.

    army band
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)
    Generally Speaking
    Finley R. Hamilton

