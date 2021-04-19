Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 43: AFWISE: Air Force Women in Science and Engineering

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Shanee Pacley and Dr. Candice Hatcher-Solis discuss their careers, the Air Force Women in Science and Engineering (AFWISE) resource group, and inspiring women in STEM.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Women in STEM
    Lab Life
    AFWISE
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

