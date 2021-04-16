Phoenix Cast [Episode 26] - The Phoenix Project and DevOps with Gene Kim

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Gene Kim, author of The Phoenix Project and namesake of the podcast. Kim has been studying high performing technology organizations for 23 years. His journey started in 1999 when he was the CTO and founder of a company called Tripwire in the information security space. The hosts share how his book, The Phoenix Project, inspired them and helped them succeed in the IT and innovation world. They discuss Gene's observations about what it takes to be a high performing organization and how the military is uniquely postured to excel as it embraces change and the future.



Books Mentioned:

The Phoenix Project by Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford

The DevOps handbook by Gene Kim, Patrick Debois, John Willis, Jez Humble, John Allspaw

The unicorn project by Gene Kim



Follow Gene Kim on Twitter @RealGeneKim.



