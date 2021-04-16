Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 26] - The Phoenix Project and DevOps with Gene Kim

    Phoenix Cast [Episode 26] - The Phoenix Project and DevOps with Gene Kim

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Kyle and Rich talk to special guest Gene Kim, author of The Phoenix Project and namesake of the podcast. Kim has been studying high performing technology organizations for 23 years. His journey started in 1999 when he was the CTO and founder of a company called Tripwire in the information security space. The hosts share how his book, The Phoenix Project, inspired them and helped them succeed in the IT and innovation world. They discuss Gene's observations about what it takes to be a high performing organization and how the military is uniquely postured to excel as it embraces change and the future.

    Books Mentioned:
    The Phoenix Project by Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford
    The DevOps handbook by Gene Kim, Patrick Debois, John Willis, Jez Humble, John Allspaw
    The unicorn project by Gene Kim

    Follow Gene Kim on Twitter @RealGeneKim.

    Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!)

    Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

    Leave your review on Apple Podcasts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 06:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66021
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108286812.mp3
    Length: 01:03:59
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phoenix Cast [Episode 26] - The Phoenix Project and DevOps with Gene Kim, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    MARFORCYBER
    Phoenix Cast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT