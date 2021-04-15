Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccine Update

    COVID Vaccine Update

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Scott Mower, Force Health Protection Officer for Regional Health Command Europe, discusses the latest with the COVID-19 distribution process to Military Treatment Facilities in Europe.

    Mower spoke to AFN Europe's Joint Force radio show.

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID-19

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

