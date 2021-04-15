Col. Scott Mower, Force Health Protection Officer for Regional Health Command Europe, discusses the latest with the COVID-19 distribution process to Military Treatment Facilities in Europe.
Mower spoke to AFN Europe's Joint Force radio show.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 06:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66020
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108286798.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccine Update, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT