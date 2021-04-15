Janssen Vaccine Update

Col. Scott Mower, Force Health Protection Officer for Regional Health Command Europe, spoke to AFN Europe's AFN Joint Force radio show about Military Treatment Facilities in Europe pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine due to a few reports of “rare and severe” blood clots. Out of an abundance of caution, the Defense Health Agency and the Military Health System immediately implemented their guidance following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
