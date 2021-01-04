Belvoir in the Know speaking with Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Director, Navy Capt. Cindy Judy, about current COVID issues and vaccination status.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 18:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66016
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108285921.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:48
|Year
|0000
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Belvoir In the Know - Episode 4, by Eliza Cantrell, Gigail Cureton, Ganesa Robinson and Terry Ruggles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT