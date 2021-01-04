Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belvoir In the Know - Episode 4

    Belvoir In the Know - Episode 4

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Eliza Cantrell, Gigail Cureton, Ganesa Robinson and Terry Ruggles

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Belvoir in the Know speaking with Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Director, Navy Capt. Cindy Judy, about current COVID issues and vaccination status.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Fort Belvoir
    immunizations
    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
    COVID
    vaccination shots

