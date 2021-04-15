Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience -- Episode 29: The Future of Air Force Contracting – Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of the podcast features the head of Air Force Contracting, Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt. Holt talks about the extraordinary response of Air Force Contracting during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He also addresses the work focused on the Lines of Effort within the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan and how these efforts are setting up the contracting unit of the future. He also has some big ideas that, if implemented, will revolutionize the way the Air Force conducts business.

