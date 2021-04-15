The Contracting Experience -- Episode 29: The Future of Air Force Contracting – Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt

This episode of the podcast features the head of Air Force Contracting, Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt. Holt talks about the extraordinary response of Air Force Contracting during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He also addresses the work focused on the Lines of Effort within the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan and how these efforts are setting up the contracting unit of the future. He also has some big ideas that, if implemented, will revolutionize the way the Air Force conducts business.