    The BLUF - Episode 12

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with AER co-coordinator Capt. Hunter Wilson about this year's effort to raise money for the Army Emergency Relief Fund and the impact the program has on Soldiers.

