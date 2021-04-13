Roll Call - Episode #31

Some personnel changes coming up at the wing, find out about those in this episode of Roll Call. Lt. Col. Huchel hosted a kickoff for the new, 126th Air Refueling Wing, mentorship program this drill weekend you can watch what the round table had to say about that coming up on this episode. (Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison)



