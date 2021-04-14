Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Get to Know TRICARE: Episode 2 - Getting the Care You Need

    04.14.2021

    Did you know that finding a doctor with TRICARE is easy? Hear more about health care provider types and how you can get care with your plan.

    Guest: Calvin Keller, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency

