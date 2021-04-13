Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 37. Digital Transformation with Colonel Sheri Jones and Mr. Dan O’Connor

In this interview, we speak with Colonel Sheri Jones & Mr. Dan O’Connor on the “Digital Transformation” occurring within the Air Force JAG Corps. We discuss why and how the digital transformation is underway, offer some historical context, then move into discussion on applications, the design process, migration to cloud, and even touch upon how this digital transformation impacts the culture of the Corps as a whole.



Colonel Sheri Jones is the Director and Chief Information Officer for the Air Force JAG Corps’ Legal Information Services Directorate located at Maxwell AFB. In this capacity, she is responsible for providing responsive and secure legal-specific information technology solutions to the Air Force and DOD legal communities. She has held a number of positions through her Air Force JAG career to include working at the base legal office, as a professor at the Air Force Academy, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Chief of Officer Assignments for the Air Force JAG Corps, as the Staff Judge Advocate at the 30th Space Wing, Vandenberg AFB, CA, and prior to her current position as the Deputy Commandant of the Air Force JAG School.



Our second guest, Mr. Dan O’Connor, is the Deputy Director with Colonel Jones at the Legal Information Services Directorate. He oversees implementation of the Air Force JAG Corps information technology architecture including its case management, knowledge management, learning management and VTC platforms. He also directs the joint/DoD Computer Aided Legal Research capability. Mr. O’Connor began his career as a project engineer at VSA Engineering in Michigan where he designed automotive modeling software for Ford Motor Company. After attending and graduating law school, he practiced corporate law for a law firm in Detroit before transitioning into the Air Force.