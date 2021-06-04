Inside USEUCOM, Episode 3: Surgeon General Team

On this episode of Inside USEUCOM, we talk with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Octavia Jones, USEUCOM Deputy Surgeon General and U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Martin, USEUCOM Chief of Force Health Protection. Lt. Col. Jones and Maj. Martin discuss COVID-19 vaccine updates within the USEUCOM theater, effects on operations and the future of health protection measures on the force.