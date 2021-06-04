Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 3: Surgeon General Team

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.06.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin 

    U.S. European Command

    On this episode of Inside USEUCOM, we talk with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Octavia Jones, USEUCOM Deputy Surgeon General and U.S. Air Force Maj. Megan Martin, USEUCOM Chief of Force Health Protection. Lt. Col. Jones and Maj. Martin discuss COVID-19 vaccine updates within the USEUCOM theater, effects on operations and the future of health protection measures on the force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.09.2021 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:23
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside USEUCOM, Episode 3: Surgeon General Team, by MSgt Jeffrey Curtin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Europe
    vaccine
    USEUCOM
    Surgeon General
    COVID

