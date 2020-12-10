Pathway to Wings Podcast - Ep 2 F-15E WSO

On this podcast episode, Maj. Waters, sits down with Maj. Jay “Spins” Park, on Oct. 12, 2020. They discuss his pathway to become an F-15E Weapon System Officer, his upbringing as a Korean immigrant and overcoming significant family dynamics to succeed.



