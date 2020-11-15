Pathway to Wings Podcast - Ep 3 C-17 Globemaster III Pilot

On this podcast, Maj. Waters, sits down with Maj. Afton Brown on Nov. 15, 2020. In this episode, they discuss her pathway to become a C-17 and T-1 instructor pilot, and her journey through Air Force aviation and overcoming challenges.



The "Pathway to Wings" is Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment. 1's official podcast. This podcast is designed for those looking to become Air Force aviators, and is hosted by Air Force aviators. This podcast strives to inform, influence, and inspire our future leaders by sharing real stories and experiences of what it's like to fly and the process it took to get there.