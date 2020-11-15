Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathway to Wings Podcast - Ep 3 C-17 Globemaster III Pilot

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Audio by 1st Lt. Victoria Palandech 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    On this podcast, Maj. Waters, sits down with Maj. Afton Brown on Nov. 15, 2020. In this episode, they discuss her pathway to become a C-17 and T-1 instructor pilot, and her journey through Air Force aviation and overcoming challenges.

    The "Pathway to Wings" is Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment. 1's official podcast. This podcast is designed for those looking to become Air Force aviators, and is hosted by Air Force aviators. This podcast strives to inform, influence, and inspire our future leaders by sharing real stories and experiences of what it's like to fly and the process it took to get there.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 10:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathway to Wings Podcast - Ep 3 C-17 Globemaster III Pilot, by 1st Lt. Victoria Palandech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

