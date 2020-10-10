Pathway to Wings Podcast - Ep 3 C-130 Hercules Navigator

On this podcast, Maj. Waters, sits down with Maj. Kenny Thomas, on Oct. 10, 2020. In this episode, they discuss his pathway to become a C-130 Navigator, the challenges he overcame, and unique opportunities to gain flight experience.



The "Pathway to Wings" is Air Force Recruiting Service, Detachment. 1's official podcast. This podcast is designed for those looking to become Air Force aviators, and is hosted by Air Force aviators. This podcast strives to inform, influence, and inspire our future leaders by sharing real stories and experiences of what it's like to fly and the process it took to get there.