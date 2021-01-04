Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 1

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 1

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Interview with Dr. Kerry Brown by Dr. Jared McKinney, a production of the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 09:10
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 65920
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108266899.mp3
    Length: 00:43:22
    Artist Dr. Kerry Brown
    Composer Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell
    Conductor Dr. Jared McKinney
    Album Indo-Pacific Affairs podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 1, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    international relations
    China
    foreign policy
    Indo-Pacific
    great-power competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT