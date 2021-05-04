Ep. 17 - A conversation with Maj. Gen. (ret) Ed Mechenbier

On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Maj. Gen. (ret) Ed Mechenbier, who shared his harrowing story of survival as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, where he spent six years in the most infamous POW camp in history, the Hanoi Hilton. We hope you enjoy the show!



