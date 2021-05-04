Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 17 - A conversation with Maj. Gen. (ret) Ed Mechenbier

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Audio by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sit down with Maj. Gen. (ret) Ed Mechenbier, who shared his harrowing story of survival as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, where he spent six years in the most infamous POW camp in history, the Hanoi Hilton. We hope you enjoy the show!

