Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 02 April 2021

    Air Force Radio News 02 April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Staying ready for tomorrow's fight

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65898
    Filename: 2104/DOD_108263390.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 April 2021, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    ICBM
    Global Strike
    Air Force
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT