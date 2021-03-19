Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 6

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    Welcome to episode six of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. The Army Reserve's 38th Regional Support Group recently conducted annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to exercise the MFGI concept. What is MFGI? In this episode, we learn all about it from Brig. Gen. Barry Edberg, 99th Readiness Division deputy commanding general.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 6, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

