99th RD Podcast "Generally Speaking..." Episode 6

Welcome to episode six of Generally Speaking, the official podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division. The Army Reserve's 38th Regional Support Group recently conducted annual training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to exercise the MFGI concept. What is MFGI? In this episode, we learn all about it from Brig. Gen. Barry Edberg, 99th Readiness Division deputy commanding general.