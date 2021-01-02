Fitness crawl for USFK personnel at MWR Camp Humphreys fitness centers
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 01:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65890
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108261836.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPRHEYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR Humphreys Fitness Crawl, by A1C Briana Cespedes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT