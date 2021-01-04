Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 3

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Audio by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    In the third episode of Today’s Air Defenders Podcast, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Hemingway, the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Hemingway provided advice on how to submit a Warrant Officer packet and answered frequently asked questions. Join us and listen to our conversation about the ADA Warrant Officer Culture campaign and the three messages: You will be trusted. You will be remembered. Come make a difference!
    First to Fire!

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:19:22
    Year 2021
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 3, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Defense Artillery

    ADA

    Air Defenders

