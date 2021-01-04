In the third episode of Today’s Air Defenders Podcast, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Hemingway, the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Hemingway provided advice on how to submit a Warrant Officer packet and answered frequently asked questions. Join us and listen to our conversation about the ADA Warrant Officer Culture campaign and the three messages: You will be trusted. You will be remembered. Come make a difference!
First to Fire!
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 15:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65886
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108259889.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:22
|Artist
|U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
|Composer
|Donald Herrick
|Conductor
|Donald Herrick
|Album
|Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 3
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 3, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT