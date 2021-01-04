Today’s Air Defenders Podcast - Ep. 3

In the third episode of Today’s Air Defenders Podcast, we interviewed Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Hemingway, the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Hemingway provided advice on how to submit a Warrant Officer packet and answered frequently asked questions. Join us and listen to our conversation about the ADA Warrant Officer Culture campaign and the three messages: You will be trusted. You will be remembered. Come make a difference!

First to Fire!