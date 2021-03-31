Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BLUF - Episode 11

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Audio by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez talks with the Garrison's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention coordinator Larry Gray. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. This year's theme is "Building Cohesive Teams through Character, Trust and Resilience. Protecting our People Protects our Mission."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65847
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108258234.mp3
    Length: 00:17:24
    Year 2021
    Genre News
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BLUF - Episode 11, by Jonathan Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcasts
    SHARP
    Redstone rocket
    Redstone Aresnal
    SHARP awareness
    SHARP Awareness Month
    Sexual Assault and Prevention Month
    SHARP #SAAMP
    Redstone Arsenal-Huntsville

