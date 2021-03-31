Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 36. The Legal Profession in 2021 & Beyond with ASU Law School Dean Doug Sylvester & Assistant Dean Ray English

In today’s interview we’re going to step outside of the DoD, and speak with ASU Law School Dean Doug Sylvester and Assistant Dean Ray English. They’re here to speak with us on “The Legal Profession in 2021 and Beyond” to include the current state of law schools, the legal sector, their perspectives on legal careers to include within the military, and leadership insights.



ASU Law School Dean Doug Sylvester is the 8th dean of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University, Phoenix AZ. Under his leadership, ASU Law reached historic heights where they rank 24th in the nation among all law schools and 7th among public law schools. This is quite an achievement considering they moved up about 24 spots over the last decade from 58th in 2008. From 2012-2020, the law school placed in the top 25 for employment (rising as high as #11 in 2014), hired nearly 60 faculty members, and raised nearly $80 million — more than twice the amount raised in the prior 45 years combined.



In addition to Dean Sylvester’s duties as Dean, he has published, taught and lectured on issues of intellectual property law and commercialization, international law, emerging technologies and privacy. Prior to joining ASU, Dean Sylvester was a Bigelow Fellow and lecturer-in-law at the University of Chicago and Northwestern University, an attorney in the Global e-Commerce Practice Group at Baker & McKenzie in Chicago, and a law clerk for U.S. District Judge C. Clyde Atkins in Florida.



Our other guest, Ray English is the Assistant Dean, Office of Career and Employment Services, where he focuses on employment and externships. Prior to joining ASU Law School, Assistant Dean English served as the Associate Director of Career Services at Georgia State University College of Law. And as of relevance to our military listeners, he attended Wentworth Military Junior College where he was recognized as a Distinguish Military Graduate and received a commission in the U.S. Army Reserve. He subsequently served six years as a Staff Judge Advocate in the U.S. Air Force. Then, upon leaving the military, he became an Assistant Professor of Law at Appalachian School of Law where he taught criminal law and litigation skills.