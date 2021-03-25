We have made it to episode #30. This week's guest is Captain Darlene Heuiser the Comptroller Flight commander, hoah. We learn how the flight is juggling millions of dollars and lots of pots. Heuiser talks about her first dinner at Officer Training School and her path to becoming the commander of the Comptroller Flight.
The 126th Air Refueling Wing is reshaping its mentorship find out more in this episode.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65828
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108255558.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:15
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Roll Call - Episode #30, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT