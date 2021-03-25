Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #30

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    We have made it to episode #30. This week's guest is Captain Darlene Heuiser the Comptroller Flight commander, hoah. We learn how the flight is juggling millions of dollars and lots of pots. Heuiser talks about her first dinner at Officer Training School and her path to becoming the commander of the Comptroller Flight.
    The 126th Air Refueling Wing is reshaping its mentorship find out more in this episode.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:47:15
    Comptroller
    126 ARW
    126 AIR REFUELING WING

