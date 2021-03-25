Roll Call - Episode #30

We have made it to episode #30. This week's guest is Captain Darlene Heuiser the Comptroller Flight commander, hoah. We learn how the flight is juggling millions of dollars and lots of pots. Heuiser talks about her first dinner at Officer Training School and her path to becoming the commander of the Comptroller Flight.

The 126th Air Refueling Wing is reshaping its mentorship find out more in this episode.