Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 2

    Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Southern Command

    Amb. Jean Manes interviews Commodore Antonnette Wemyss-Gorman of the Jamaican Defence Force. Wemyss-Gorman, who serves as Force Executive Officer, is a pioneer service woman in the Jamaica Defence Force, being the first female officer to attain a Flag rank. In her role, Wemyss-Gorman provides force development guidance in support of the transformation vision of the Chief of Defence Staff.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65826
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108255280.mp3
    Length: 00:30:48
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    SOUTHCOM
    WPS
    Women Peace and Security
    Breaking Barriers Podcast
    Antonnette Wemyss-Gorman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT