Amb. Jean Manes interviews Commodore Antonnette Wemyss-Gorman of the Jamaican Defence Force. Wemyss-Gorman, who serves as Force Executive Officer, is a pioneer service woman in the Jamaica Defence Force, being the first female officer to attain a Flag rank. In her role, Wemyss-Gorman provides force development guidance in support of the transformation vision of the Chief of Defence Staff.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65826
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108255280.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:48
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
