Breaking Barriers Podcast - Episode 2

Amb. Jean Manes interviews Commodore Antonnette Wemyss-Gorman of the Jamaican Defence Force. Wemyss-Gorman, who serves as Force Executive Officer, is a pioneer service woman in the Jamaica Defence Force, being the first female officer to attain a Flag rank. In her role, Wemyss-Gorman provides force development guidance in support of the transformation vision of the Chief of Defence Staff.