    Pacific Pulse: March 31

    JAPAN

    03.30.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Coast Guard and Navy Crews Rescued an overboard fisherman and transported him to Queens Medical Center, The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conduct simultaneous multi-domain operations with the Indian Navy and Air Force, and the Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez and Pacific Affairs Ambassador Sung Kim Officially launch a bilateral campaign to celebrate the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Indian Air Force
    Indian Navy
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    Philippine Ambassador to the United States

