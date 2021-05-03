Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 2: COVID-19 Support to Allies and Partners

    GERMANY

    03.05.2021

    U.S. European Command

    U.S. European Command, or EUCOM, is one of 11 combatant commands that make up the U.S. military. EUCOM is responsible for U.S. military operations across Europe, as well as portions of Asia and the Middle East, and the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. Conducting operations with that large of a reach is inherently complex. This newly produced series “Inside EUCOM,” will take a look at the command’s various lines of effort with insight from current EUCOM subject matter experts. This episode focuses on EUCOM's support of allied and partner nations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interview subjects include senior leaders from the J9 directorate, Col. Kyle Simpson and Mr. Jose E. Colon.

