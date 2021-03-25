Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Hill Audio Cast March 2021 - Cmdr. Darrel Frame

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charles Oki 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Tank Tightness Testing Update – Cmdr. Darrel Frame, Red Hill Program Office Director of Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, provide updates on the Navy’s Tank Tightness Testing process.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Hawaii
    Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    Red Hill Fuel Facility

