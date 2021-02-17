Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Apsan Park Promotion Spot

    Apsan Park Promotion Spot

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2021

    Audio by Pfc. Thurnapuf Valle 

    AFN Daegu

    This is a radio spot promotion of Apsan Park aired on AFN Daegu. It features a short poem and encourages civilians and military personnel alike to explore nature, specifically Apsan Park.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 21:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65783
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108249534.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apsan Park Promotion Spot, by PFC Thurnapuf Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Park
    Scenery
    Nature
    Apsan
    ApsanPark
    CherryBlossoms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT