    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 46 The Lending Closet

    KS, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week the Fort Riley Podcast explores a resource free to Soldiers and families. Just get your new place and your stuff hasn't arrived? The Army Community Service Lending Closet can help.

