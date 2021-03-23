This week the Fort Riley Podcast explores a resource free to Soldiers and families. Just get your new place and your stuff hasn't arrived? The Army Community Service Lending Closet can help.
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 46 The Lending Closet, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
