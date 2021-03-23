Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get to Know TRICARE: TRICARE 101 Series

    Get to Know TRICARE: TRICARE 101 Series

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Anthony Vieira 

    Military Health System

    Whether you’re new to TRICARE or a longtime beneficiary, it’s never a bad time to learn more about your benefit. Tune in for a refresher on the TRICARE program and your health plan options.

    Guest: Calvin Keller, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education and Research Team, Defense Health Agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 15:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65762
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108244611.mp3
    Length: 00:08:54
    Artist Military Health System
    Album Need a TRICARE Refresher?
    Track # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Other
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to Know TRICARE: TRICARE 101 Series, by Anthony Vieira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE Select Prime Plans Enrollment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT