    The Air Force Starts Here- Ep 47- Valuing Force Generators

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On episode 47 of "The Air Force Starts Here," Staff Sgt. Keith James from the Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs team sat down with Chief Master Sgt. Erik Thompson, AETC command chief to discuss the importance of force generators. Force Generators consist of recruiters, instructors and training leaders. These voluntary assignments are demanding opportunities, but offer positive career broadening experiences for Airmen to mature and grow as leaders.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:17:29
    TAGS

    The Air Force Starts Here podcast

