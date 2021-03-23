Secretary of Defense LLoyd J. Austin III met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss opportunities to elevate the U.S.-India major defense partnership, the guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill completed a passing exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, and U.S. Marines in Japan and Hawaii teamed up with joint partners to execute networked Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 00:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|65753
|Filename:
|2103/DOD_108243677.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 24, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
