Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: March 24

    Pacific Pulse: March 24

    JAPAN

    03.23.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Secretary of Defense LLoyd J. Austin III met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss opportunities to elevate the U.S.-India major defense partnership, the guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill completed a passing exercise with the Royal Australian Navy, and U.S. Marines in Japan and Hawaii teamed up with joint partners to execute networked Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 00:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 65753
    Filename: 2103/DOD_108243677.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2021
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: March 24, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    USS Bunker Hill
    SECDEF
    LLoyd J. Austin III
    Indian Defense Minister
    Rajnath Signh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT